Hulu Gives Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ a Straight-to-Series Order

Since last August, Marvel’s TV adaptation of Runaways for Hulu has been moving full steam ahead. Based on the comic by Brian K. Vaughan, the story follows six teenagers who go on the run after discovering that their parents are part of a supervillain group known as “The Pride.” Gossip Girl showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are leading the show, which will star Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virgina Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta.

Today at their upfront presentation, Hulu announced they’ve given Runaways a straight-to-series order. During the presentation, Hulu showed off a brief teaser trailer for the show, which is now floating around online (we’re not posting it here because we don’t post bootlegs). After watching the trailer, I can say that it’s definitely leaning into the teenage drama with a superhero bent, and that the look of the series seems far more in line with something you’d see on Freeform (where Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger series has landed) as opposed to one of Marvel’s Netflix series.

That’s not to say the show will be good or bad; simply that it seems to have a teenage audience in mind, but Hulu has the budget to give the show the special effects it needs since some of the leads have superpowers.

There’s currently no word on how many episodes the first season will run, but the show is expected to premiere this winter on Hulu (a service that’s worth checking out). Hopefully Schwartz and Savage have a good take on the excellent series. If you’re thinking about checking out the comics, I recommend reading the first eight volumes. Vaughn wrote the first four volumes, and Joss Whedon wrote the second four volumes. And there’s plenty there to make a worthwhile TV show if Savage and Schwartz can navigate the material.

As a side note, it’s surprising that for all of the acclaim regarding Vaughan’s work, this will be the first comic of his to ever be adapted. His other celebrated comics like Y: The Last Man and Ex Machina, have languished in development hell.