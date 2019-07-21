See All the Best Photos From Inside Marvel’s Massive Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Have you recovered from the freaking tsunami of news that Marvel dropped on our heads last night during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation? If you somehow missed it, Kevin Feige took the stage to lay out the plans for Phase 4, which will encompass feature films and Disney+ series, announcing details for this insane slate:
- Black Widow – May 1, 2020
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) – Fall 2020
- The Eternals – November 6, 2020
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021
- WandaVision (Disney+) – Spring 2021
- Loki (Disney+) – Spring 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021
- What If…? (Disney+) – Summer 2021
- Hawkeye (Disney+) – Fall 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021
Plus, Feige revealed that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is joining the MCU as Blade, and Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots are, in fact, in development as we speak. If you weren’t able to be a part of the raucous crowd that filled up Hall H—and I don’t blame you, the scrum to get wristbands looked like the final battle in Avengers: Endgame—we’ve put together the best photos from inside the room.
There are some surreal in this group, man. Chloé Zhao hugging Richard Madden on a Comic-Con stage? Ma Dong-Seok standing next to Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani? Natalie Portman holding Mjolnir? Phase 4’s about to be wild y’all. Check out the photos below: