Meet the Cast of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ in a New Video; Series Premieres This Saturday

Spider-fans, a brand new animated series is coming to Disney XD this weekend, so now’s the perfect time to get caught up on all things Marvel’s Spider-Man. The talented voice cast takes center stage in a new featurette for the series, but fair warning, some spoilers are present right from the get-go. If you’d rather go in cold, it’s best just to wait for Saturday morning. (I know, it’s tough!)

Keep an eye out for my review and interviews with the cast and crew ahead of the hour-long series premiere this Saturday, August 19th at 7:00 am, ET/PT on Disney XD, and on the Disney XD App and VOD. The voice cast includes: Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man, Max Mittleman as Harry Osborn, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy, Nancy Linari as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Scott Menville as Doc Ock, John DiMaggio as The Jackal, Alastair Duncan as Vulture, and Marvel’s very own Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada, who is also executive producing the series, as the coffee shop owner Joe.

Check out the cast featurette for Marvel’s Spider-Man:

In the new series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, we will see a fresh take on Spider-Man, as Peter Parker is learning the responsibility that comes along with being a new, super-powered hero in New York City, just as he’s being accepted into Horizon High, a high school for brilliant young scientific minds. He struggles with the duality of his social life at school and hiding his secret identity from everyone including his best friend Harry Osborn, who attends the competing Osborn Academy for geniuses. As Peter embraces his alter-ego and takes on super villains such as Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus and Sandman, he watches his hero lifestyle come between his personal relationships and struggles to keep Harry from landing on the wrong side of the law.

