This Week in Animation: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Returns in Season 2 Premiere This June

Marvel’s Spider-Man Season 2 Arrives June 18th in a One-Hour Premiere

Marvel’s most popular superhero, Spider-Man, returns in an all-new action-packed season when Marvel’s Spider-Man season two debuts with a one-hour telecast featuring back-to-back episodes, Monday, June 18th (6:30 p.m. EDT), on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD. Following the premiere weekend, new episodes will debut every Monday through August. Season two will feature higher stakes and epic battles as Spidey faces-off against new heroes and villains, some of which are voiced by exciting guest stars, including Sofia Carson (Disney’s “Descendants”), Booboo Stewart (Disney’s “Descendants”), Nathaniel Potvin (“MECH-X4″), NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney and social media sensation Teala Dunn.

The second season finds Peter Parker in his “sophomore year,” as he’s no longer an inexperienced new superhero nor a brand new student, at the intimidating Horizon High. However, his foes are also no longer inexperienced and his ever-growing Rogue’s Gallery is focused on taking Spider-Man down. Picking up where season one left off, the stakes are much higher in Peter’s personal life and Spider-Man’s Super Hero life. He also must learn how to balance working at “The Daily Bugle” to afford tuition at the prestigious Horizon High while surviving Doc Ock’s series of obstacles in an attempt to get rid of Spider-Man once and for all. The action-packed season will continue to touch on Spidey’s relatable themes, including friendship, loyalty and heroism while staying true to its signature sense of comedy.