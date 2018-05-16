Heroes: Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Movie Hires Its Writers

On this 244th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau and Matt Key discuss the following:
- Marvel has hired Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, two 2017 Black List writers, to write The Eternals movie.
- The panel discusses all the news surrounding the launch of the DC Universe streaming service and if it’s what DC fans have been waiting to see.
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Gotham are both renewed. The panel discusses what they expect to see from their respective new seasons.
- THR is reporting that Stan Lee is suing POW! Entertainment, the company he co-founded, for $1 billion.
- Deadpool 2 opens tonight in theaters. The panel debates if it will beat the Avengers: Infinity War opening weekend box office.
- Zack Snyder confirms on Vero that the Injustice video game would have been an inspiration for a future Superman arc.
- The Instagram account mp_legoleaks possibly spoils some of the looks for the heroes and villains in Aquaman.
- Syfy releases a trailer for the new Joe Russo and Anthony Russo TV series Deadly Class.
- Riz Ahmed, Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani take to Twitter to announce their desire to be a part of bringing Ms.Marvel to the MCU.
- Twitter Questions