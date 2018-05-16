Heroes: Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Movie Hires Its Writers

Facebook Messenger

On this 244th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau and Matt Key discuss the following:

  • Marvel has hired Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, two 2017 Black List writers, to write The Eternals movie.
  • The panel discusses all the news surrounding the launch of the DC Universe streaming service and if it’s what DC fans have been waiting to see.
  • THR is reporting that Stan Lee is suing POW! Entertainment, the company he co-founded, for $1 billion.
  • Zack Snyder confirms on Vero that the Injustice video game would have been an inspiration for a future Superman arc.
  • The Instagram account mp_legoleaks possibly spoils some of the looks for the heroes and villains in Aquaman.
  • Syfy releases a trailer for the new Joe Russo and Anthony Russo TV series Deadly Class.
  • Riz AhmedMindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani take to Twitter to announce their desire to be a part of bringing Ms.Marvel to the MCU.
Latest News