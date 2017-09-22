Heroes: Marvel vs DC Thru the Decades: The 1960s

0

Welcome to the 170th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett.

For the next six episodes, Jon Schnepp and the Heroes panel will explore Marvel vs DC properties over the decades in both Animation and Live Action movies and TV. Today’s installment explores the 1960’s on this Friday September 22, 2017:

The 1960s

DC: Live Action

1966 – Batman Movie

1966-1968 – Batman TV Series – ABC

DC: Animated

1966-1970 – The New Adventures of Superman

Filmation – CBS Featuring:

• The Adventures of Superboy

• The Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure

• Aquaman

• The Batman Superman Hour

• The Adventures of Batman

Marvel: Animated

1966 – Marvel Superheroes, Grantray-Lawrence Animation

1967-1968 – Fantastic Four from Hanna-Barbera

1967-1970 – Spider-Man Grantray-Lawrence Animation