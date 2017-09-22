Facebook Messenger

Heroes: Marvel vs DC Thru the Decades: The 1960s

Welcome to the 170th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett.

For the next six episodes, Jon Schnepp and the Heroes panel will explore Marvel vs DC properties over the decades in both Animation and Live Action movies and TV. Today’s installment explores the 1960’s on this Friday September 22, 2017:

The 1960s

DC: Live Action
1966 – Batman Movie
1966-1968 – Batman TV Series – ABC

DC: Animated
1966-1970 – The New Adventures of Superman
Filmation – CBS Featuring:
The Adventures of Superboy
The Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure
Aquaman
The Batman Superman Hour
The Adventures of Batman

Marvel: Animated
1966 – Marvel Superheroes, Grantray-Lawrence Animation
1967-1968 – Fantastic Four from Hanna-Barbera
1967-1970 – Spider-Man Grantray-Lawrence Animation

