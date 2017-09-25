Facebook Messenger

Heroes: Marvel vs DC Thru the Decades: The 1970s

September 25, 2017

0

For the next six episodes, Jon Schnepp and the Heroes panel will explore Marvel vs DC TV and Film properties through the decades in both the animation and live-action arenas. Today’s installment is Part 2, and explores the 1970s on this Monday September 25, 2017:

  1. DC: Movies/Television Live Action
    • 1974-1976 – Shazam! – CBS
    • 1974- Wonder WomanCathy Lee Crosby
    • 1978 – Superman The Movie
    • 1975-1979 – Wonder WomanLynda Carter – ABC and CBS
    • 1979 – Legend of the SuperHeroes
  2.  DC: Animated series
    1. 1973 – Superfriends – Hanna Barbera- ABC
    2. 1977 – The New Adventures of Batman
    3. 1977 – The All New SuperFriends Hour
    4. 1977-1978 – The Batman/Tarzan Adventure Hour
    5. 1978 - Challenge of the Super Friends
    6. 1978-1980 – Batman and the Super 7
    7. 1979-1981 – Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Hour
  3. 1979-1981 – Video Comic Book (pan and scan) – QUBE – Nickelodeon
  4. Marvel Live Action TV
  5. Marvel Live Action TV Movie
  6. Marvel Animated
  • 1978 – New Fantastic Four – DePatie-Freleng Enterprises
  • 1979 – Fred and Barney Meet The Thing – Hanna Barbera
  • 1979-1980 – Spider-Woman
Image via Hanna-Barbera

Image via Hanna-Barbera

 

 

