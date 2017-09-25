Heroes: Marvel vs DC Thru the Decades: The 1970s

For the next six episodes, Jon Schnepp and the Heroes panel will explore Marvel vs DC TV and Film properties through the decades in both the animation and live-action arenas. Today’s installment is Part 2, and explores the 1970s on this Monday September 25, 2017:
- DC: Movies/Television Live Action
- 1974-1976 – Shazam! – CBS
- 1974- Wonder Woman – Cathy Lee Crosby
- 1978 – Superman The Movie
- 1975-1979 – Wonder Woman – Lynda Carter – ABC and CBS
- 1979 – Legend of the SuperHeroes
- DC: Animated series
- 1973 – Superfriends – Hanna Barbera- ABC
- 1977 – The New Adventures of Batman
- 1977 – The All New SuperFriends Hour
- 1977-1978 – The Batman/Tarzan Adventure Hour
- 1978 - Challenge of the Super Friends
- 1978-1980 – Batman and the Super 7
- 1979-1981 – Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Hour
- 1979-1981 – Video Comic Book (pan and scan) – QUBE – Nickelodeon
- Marvel Live Action TV
- 1974-1977 – Spidey Super Stories – PBS’s Electric Company
- 1977-1979 – The Amazing Spider-Man – CBS
- 1977-1982 – The Incredible Hulk
- 1978-1979 – Spider-Man (Tokyo, Japan)
- Marvel Live Action TV Movie
- 1979 – Dr. Strange – TV movie
- 1979 – Captain America - CBS – Two Made for TV films
- Marvel Animated
- 1978 – New Fantastic Four – DePatie-Freleng Enterprises
- 1979 – Fred and Barney Meet The Thing – Hanna Barbera
- 1979-1980 – Spider-Woman