Heroes: Marvel vs DC Thru the Decades: The 1970s

For the next six episodes, Jon Schnepp and the Heroes panel will explore Marvel vs DC TV and Film properties through the decades in both the animation and live-action arenas. Today’s installment is Part 2, and explores the 1970s on this Monday September 25, 2017:

DC: Movies/Television Live Action 1974-1976 – Shazam! – CBS

– CBS 1974- Wonder Woman – Cathy Lee Crosby

– 1978 – Superman The Movie

1975-1979 – Wonder Woman – Lynda Carter – ABC and CBS

– – ABC and CBS 1979 – Legend of the SuperHeroes DC: Animated series 1973 – Superfriends – Hanna Barbera- ABC 1977 – The New Adventures of Batman 1977 – The All New SuperFriends Hour 1977-1978 – The Batman/Tarzan Adventure Hour 1978 - Challenge of the Super Friends 1978-1980 – Batman and the Super 7 1979-1981 – Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Hour 1979-1981 – Video Comic Book (pan and scan) – QUBE – Nickelodeon Marvel Live Action TV 1974-1977 – Spidey Super Stories – PBS’s Electric Company

– PBS’s Electric Company 1977-1979 – The Amazing Spider-Man – CBS

– CBS 1977-1982 – The Incredible Hulk

1978-1979 – Spider-Man (Tokyo, Japan) Marvel Live Action TV Movie 1979 – Dr. Strange – TV movie

– TV movie 1979 – Captain America - CBS – Two Made for TV films Marvel Animated