Heroes: Marvel vs DC Part 6: 2005-2009

Welcome to this episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. The panel picks up with the next installment of their Marvel vs DC thru the decades in Film, TV and Animation. Today they explore the 2000’s, specifically between 2005-2009.
DC: Films Live Action
- 2005 – Constantine
- 2005 – Batman Begins
- 2006 – V for Vendetta
- 2006 – Superman Returns
- 2006 – Superman II the Donner Cut
- 2008 – The Dark Knight
- 2009 – Watchmen
DC: Animated Movies
- 2005 – The Batman vs Dracula
- 2006 – Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
- 2006 – Superman: Brainiac Attacks
- 2007 – Superman: Doomsday
- 2008 – Justice League: The New Frontier
- 2008 – Batman:Gotham Knight
- 2009 – Wonder Woman
- 2009 – Green Lantern: First Flight
- 2009 – Superman Batman: Public Enemies
DC: TV Series LiveAction
- 2005 – Global Frequency pilot
- 2006 – Aquaman pilot
DC: Animated Series
- 2005-2006 – Krypto the Superdog
- 2006-2008 – Legion of Superheroes
- 2008-2011 – Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Marvel: Films Live Action
- 2005 – Blade Trinity – New Line
- 2005 – Elektra – Fox
- 2005 – Fantastic Four – Fox
- 2006 – X-Men Last Stand – Fox
- 2007 – Ghost Rider – Columbia
- 2007 – Spider-Man 3 – Columbia
- 2007 – Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer – Fox
- 2008 – Iron Man – Marvel
- 2008 – Incredible Hulk – Marvel
- 2008 – Punisher War Zone – Marvel/Lionsgate/Columbia
- 2009 – X-Men Origins: Wolverine – Fox
Marvel: Animated Movies
- 2006 – Ultimate Avengers – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
- 2006 – Ultimate Avengers 2 – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
- 2007 – The Invincible Iron Man – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
- 2007 – Doctor Strange: Sorceror Supreme – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
- 2008 – Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
- 2009 – Hullk Versus – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
Marvel: TV Series LiveAction
- 2005 – Man-Thing – Artisan/Lionsgate
- 2006 – Blade: the Series – Spike
Marvel: Animated Series
- 2006-2007 – Fantastic Four: Worlds Greatest Heroes – Marvel /Moonscoop
- 2008-2009 – The Spectacualr Spider-Man – Adelaide Productions
- 2008-2009 – Wolverine and the X-Men – Marvel Animation