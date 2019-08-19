‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed

0

Amazon Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3, along with a firm premiere date. Fans of the Emmy-winning comedy series will be happy to know the new season debuts on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019—just in time to binge before the holidays, then spend your time at home with family singing the show’s praises. At least we hope.

The Amazon series took off like wildfire when it debuted, marking creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s biggest hit since Gilmore Girls. It picked up a slew of Emmys, including Best Comedy Series, Actress, and Supporting Actress, and the show’s critically praised second season is up for a number of Emmys once again this year.

Season 3 finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) going on tour with Shy, learning lessons about showbusiness along the way. This is but a taste of what’s in store, but fans of the series’ pitter-patter dialogue, exceptional production design, and charismatic leads will be pleased.

Check out the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 teaser trailer below, followed by the official poster. The series also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron, with Sterling K. Brown joining in on the fun this season.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3: