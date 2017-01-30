‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ Casts Leads for the Freeform Series

0

There are a lot of superhero series on TV. Freeform hopes to stand apart from the rest with Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, a new series that adapts a relatively obscure superhero team in a manner that’s tailor-made for the network’s audience. Far from being about a lone hero tasked with defending a city, or a team of super-scientists battling super-villains, or a law-enforcement agency operating in a world populated by the super-powered, or even a troubled but powerful hero questioning the reality of his own mind, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger aims to be a coming-of-age story for two young adults who find each other despite class differences, racial divides, and their burgeoning superpowers.

Speaking of superpowers, for the uninitiated, Tandy Bowen (a.k.a. Dagger) can emit light daggers while Tyrone Johnson (a.k.a. Cloak) has the ability to engulf others in darkness. It’s officially been announced that Olivia Holt will play Tandy and Aubrey Joseph will become Cloak. Marvel also confirmed the synopsis, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Here’s Marvel’s official press release:

The stars have aligned with “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” for Freeform! Former Disney Channel star and Hollywood Records recording artist Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (“The Night Of,” “Run All Night”) will star as Tandy Bowen, a.k.a. Dagger, and Tyrone Johnson, a.k.a. Cloak! “The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy. When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe,” said showrunner and Executive Producer Joe Pokaski. “Marvel is delighted to have found our Cloak and Dagger. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

