‘Marvel’s Spider-Man': Watch the First Footage from the New Animated Series

We may not know much about Marvel’s new animated Spider-Man series, appropriately titled Marvel’s Spider-Man, but the first look footage has arrived. The series follows 15-year-old Peter Parker as he discovers his new superpowers and tackles the crime-fighting responsibility that comes with them with a steady stream of wisecracks and acrobatics. So basically, your classic Spider-Man yarn. Marvel Animation has yet to release any plot, cast, or release date details, but the series will debut this summer on Disney XD and rumor has it Gwenn Stacy and Miles Morales will be joining Peter Parker in his adventures.

The first footage glimpses Parker in a prototype suit closely resembling the one we saw him sporting in Captain America: Civil War and he’s definitely still trying to get a handle on his powers. I’m not too sure about that animation comedy, but it certainly has the Spider-Man spirit. Check it out for yourself in debut clip below.

The new animated series was announced late last year at New York Comic-Con, at the time, Marvel Animation’s SVP Cort Lane said, “The simple title reflects a back-to-basics approach – the story of an ordinary teen, Peter Parker, who suddenly finds himself with strange new powers and overwhelming responsibility. And thanks to Story Editor Kevin Shinick (Robot Chicken, Mad) and Supervising Director Philip Pignotti (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) it’s just filled with heart and humor.”

The creative team also boasts a host of Marvel Animation regulars, including executive producers Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.); co-executive producers Stan Lee (Spider-Man), Eric Radomski (Spawn, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man) and Stephen Wacker (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble); supervising producers Kevin Shinick and Marsha Griffin (Transformers Prime); consulting producers Dan Slott (Spider-Man: Big Time, The Superior Spider-Man), Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man).