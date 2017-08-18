‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Review: “Science Is the New Currency” of This Excellent Series

0

Spider-Man stories have long been favorites of mine, whether they’re told in Marvel comics, animated series, live-action movies, or video games. Part of the appeal is, of course, the super-powers: super-strength, spider-sense, and an incredible acrobatic ability. However, the part of Peter Parker’s adventures that were even more thrilling–like zipping along the New York City skyline with the help of his web-shooters–were not just due to his powers, but to his incredible scientific genius. That aspect of Spider-Man was included in the 90s animated series, all but forgotten in the Sam Raimi films, and a big part of the latest movie and more recent comic arcs. Disney XD’s new series Marvel’s Spider-Man makes a bold, innovative move by focusing Peter Parker’s story around a scientific center, and it pays off in fantastic ways.

I had a chance to check out the two-part, hour-long premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man ahead of its debut tomorrow morning at 7:00 am ET/PT on Disney XD (and on the Disney XD App and VOD), and I can’t wait to see more. Luckily, fans will soon get their own opportunity to see the new series for themselves, but if you want to know more about it ahead of time, check out these recent articles:

Before I jump into the finer details, take a look at this sneak peak of tomorrow morning’s premiere: