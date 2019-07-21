Marvel’s ‘What If?’ Announces Massive Voice Cast of MCU Stars & Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

0

With all this massive live-action Marvel news making its way out of San Diego Comic-Con, don’t forget we’ve also got a really intriguing animated slate coming to Disney+. That includes Marvel’s What If…?, a series that looks at all the alternate possibilities and roads-not-taken throughout the history of the MCU.

“All of those set in stone MCU scenes and experiences you’ve seen before, you will see different versions of them in this,” Marvel President Kevin Feige explained on the Hall H stage. Marvel has assembled a gigantic voice cast of MCU stars that will reprise their big-screen roles. That cast includes [deep breathe now]:

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.

And hosting the various tales will be the voice of Jeffrey Wright, who joins the MCU as the all-seeing, all-knowing Watcher. Wright took to the stage to discuss the role:

“The Watcher is a non-Earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multiverse and occasionally may nor may not intervene with the doings of earthlings, other than that he’s off doing his own things…Today is the 50th Anniversary of the Moonlanding. The Watcher first appears in 63 I think, Fantastic 4, he turns up on the Moon because today’s the 50th anniversary, but the watcher had a crib their ages ago. I’m excited to see where we take it, we could take it anywhere.”

