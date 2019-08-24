First ‘Marvel’s What If?’ Footage Reveals Captain Carter, Bucky vs. Zombies, and More

0

“Time. It’s more than a linear path. It’s a prison of endless possibility…Follow me and dare to face the unknown. And ponder the question, What If?” Jeffrey Wright intoned as Uatu The Watcher during the footage we saw of Marvel’s What If..? at D23. As revealed onstage by Marvel President Kevin Feige, the Disney+ animated series—based on the one-shot comics that Marvel has been publishing since the 1970s—will feature 23 episodes for the 23 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each story changing one major plot point.

First off, the animation style is a huge visual change from the big-screen MCU stories that’s definitely going to take some getting used to. Heavy, heavy Pixar vibes throughout, but it also reminded me of the comic-y movements and motions in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As for those alternate-reality scenarios, here’s what we saw:

Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter receives the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becomes Captain Carter, complete with a Union Jack-themed costume and shield. “It feels like the gift that keeps on giving,” Atwell said from the stage. “The fans, they love Peggy, they’ve brought her back.”

Star-Lord makes his way across the planet Morag to retrieve the Power Stone like the opening minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy, but when he turns back to the camera it is a black man under the mask, not Chris Pratt.

Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes is in the middle of a fight on a moving train when a silhouette approaches, shaped a lot like Captain America. But when the figure steps into the light, it’s a…zombie?

Steve Rogers—the skinny version, sans the Super-Soldier Serum—rides inside a massive robotic piece of armor that looked like a WWII era mix between the Iron Monger and the Hulkbuster armor.

Here are all the MCU stars confirmed to provide voice work for the animated series:

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolinas Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.

