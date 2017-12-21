‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’ Goes on a Magical Adventure in First U.S. Trailer

0

Studio Ghibli veterans producer Yoshiaki Nishimura and director/animator Hiromasa Yonebayashi bring the classic Ghibli style and sensibilities to Mary and the Witch’s Flower, the debut future for Ghibli offshoot Studio Ponoc. Founded by the Ghibli vets after Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata announced their retirement and Ghibli moved away from animation, Nishimura and Yonebayashi are carrying the torch and their first film is an utterly enchanting animated adventure that serves up everything fans love about Studio Ghibli films.

When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty director Yonebayashi adapts from Mary Stewart‘s 1971 children’s lit classic ‘The Little Broomstick’, concocting a magical adventure about a young girl named Mary with a knack for getting into trouble, who discovers a rare, highly coveted flower that gives her magical powers. After stumbling onto the world of magic, Mary finds herself wrapped up in the mysteries of a witch’s college, where terrible deeds lurk beneath the idyllic surface.

The film arrived over the summer in Japan to positive reviews (you can read my full glowing review here), and is currently in contention for the animated prize at the 2018 Oscars The English-language version features the voices of Kate Winslet, Jim Broadbent and Ruby Barnhill arrives in US theaters on January 18. Watch the first US trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mary and the Witch’s Flower: