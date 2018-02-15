New ‘Mary Magdalene’ Trailer Takes a Closer Look at Jesus’ Confidant

0

Universal Pictures UK has released a new international trailer for Mary Magdalene. The upcoming drama looks at the story of Jesus (Joaquin Phoenix) through his confidant Mary Magdalene (Rooney Mara), a figure who has been belittled in dismissed through patriarchal design.

I’m really excited for a feminist look at the character and this attempt to bring her back into the story since it’s pretty clear she was an apostle whose position was diminished due to men in the Church. While I have to grit my teeth through #JerusalemSoWhite, I’m still eager to see Garth Davis’ approach to Magdalene’s story.

However, while international audiences won’t have to wait much longer to see the movie, it’s stuck in release limbo in the U.S. due to The Weinstein Company meltdown. I seriously doubt it will make it into theaters in time for Easter (its original release window), and I fear that it may end up getting pushed into 2019 so that the distributor who does pick it up can have enough time to put together a marketing strategy.

Check out the new Mary Magdalene trailer below. The film opens in the U.K. on March 16th and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim.

