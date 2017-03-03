‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First-Look Image Reveals Emily Blunt in the Iconic Role

0

Disney has revealed the first look at Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the beloved 1964 musical classic that starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. Based on the Mary Poppins stories by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins Returns comes from a screenplay by Life of Pi scribe David Magee, with Oscar-winning Chicago and Into the Woods director Rob Marshall at the helm.

Set in 1930s depression-era London, the story finds kids Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) all grown up. After Michael suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins— with Emily Blunt taking over the iconic role for Andrews—returns along with an optimistic street lamplighter named Jack, played by Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda to help the family rekindle their sense of magic.

Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Dick Van Dyke round out the cast. Check out the first image below.

Here’s the first official image: