Ben Whishaw & Emily Mortimer on ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and Director Rob Marshall

0

-

With director Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer to talk about making the hugely anticipated sequel. During the wide-ranging conversation, they revealed why they loved working with the kids in the film, what it was like meeting Rob Marshall for the first time to discuss the film, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Mary Poppins Returns is the follow-up to the 1964 classic that sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.

Check out what Ben Whishaw & Emily Mortimer had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Ben Whishaw & Emily Mortimer:

How much I love Cloud Atlas….

What was it like meeting Rob Marshall for the first time to talk about the role?

How you never have any doubt about the way Rob Marshall feels about you.

What was it like working with the kids in the film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Mary Poppins Returns: