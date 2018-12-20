Emily Blunt Reveals Why ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Director Rob Marshall Is the “Sweet Assassin”

0

With director Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Emily Blunt to talk about making the hugely anticipated sequel. During the wide-ranging conversation, she joked about signing an exclusive contact with Disney studios, how nervous she was to do the umbrella scene where she descends from the sky, why she calls Rob Marshall the “sweet assassin”, the technical challenges of filming the underwater sequence, and more.

As most of you know, Mary Poppins Returns is the follow-up to the 1964 classic that sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.

Emily Blunt:

When did she decide to sign an exclusive contract at Walt Disney Studios?

Was she more nervous to do the umbrella sequence or to sign on to play Mary Poppins?

How did she find out she would be descending from the sky holding the umbrella?

Why she calls Rob Marshall a sweet assassin.

How the kids in the film are so good.

What was it like filming the underwater sequence?

