Watch: New ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Sequel

A new featurette for Disney’s upcoming live-action sequel Mary Poppins Returns is here to take you behind the scenes. Director Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are joined by more cast members as they look back to their experience with the original 1964 film and look ahead to the modern continuation. It’s a short but sweet tease for what’s sure to be a box-office busting family flick this holiday season.

The film opens December 19th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.

Check out the new featurette for Mary Poppins Returns below:

Here’s the official synopsis: