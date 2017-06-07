‘Mary Poppins Returns’: New Images Show off a Good Time in Jolly Ol’ England

0

Disney has released a collection of Mary Poppins Returns images, concept art, and set photos. The latest EW features Rob Marshall’s upcoming sequel, which takes place 25 years after the original. As EW reports, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, and Michael has three kids of his own, but when his wife suddenly passes away, he falls into a depression. That’s the cue for Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) to show up and do what she does best—bring some magic and good clean fun into the lives of the Banks family.

Don’t expect a radical departure from this new Mary Poppins. While it will presumably take advantage of modern day VFX, EW reports that “Tony-winning composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) penned a new score that sounds downright Poppins-esque, while costume designer Sandy Powell and her team worked to bring the iconic looks of Mary and the Banks family into the stylish 1930s.” I’m particularly curious to hear the score since the Sherman Bros. music for the original is very much of its time, and I want to see how they’re planning to bring that kind of sound to modern audiences.

As for where the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda fits in, EW reports that he plays Jack, a lamplighter and former apprentice of chimney sweep, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), and I’m eager to see him take center stage in a movie musical (since a Hamilton musical probably won’t happen for the next couple decades or so). Also, if you’re worried about Julie Andrews being excised, fear not—EW says she gave Blunt her blessing before cameras started rolling.

Check out the images below. Mary Poppins Returns opens December 25, 2018 and co-stars Meryl Streep as Mary’s cousin, Topsy.