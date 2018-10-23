‘Mary Poppins Returns’: New Trailer Shows More of Mary Poppins’ Magic

0

Disney has released a new Mary Poppins Returns trailer, which they’ve dubbed as a “Special Look”, but it’s a trailer. And that’s fine! It’s a good trailer. For those unfamiliar with the upcoming sequel, Rob Marshall’s follow-up to the 1964 classic sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children.

The smart thing about this marketing is that it’s not shying away from the tone of the original Mary Poppins. There’s no attempt to really modernize the tone or make it more “hip”; it feels very much in line with the original, but with the benefit of modern visual effects. That’s the kind of movie that parents are going to be eager to bring their kids to during the holiday season, and kids will probably find the new movie to be a delight. There’s nothing wrong with an update as long as it’s done correctly, and it looks like Marshall has figured out how to bring Mary Poppins in the 21st century without losing any of the defining features that made her such a beloved character.

Check out the Mary Poppins Returns trailer below. The film opens December 25th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mary Poppins Returns: