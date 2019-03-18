‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Rob Marshall on the Challenges of Filming the Animation/Live-Action Sequence

0

With Mary Poppins Returns now on Digital and available on Blu-ray/4K tomorrow, I recently sat down with director Rob Marshall to talk about making the sequel. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about what he’s excited for fans to see on the Blu-ray, how they designed the incredible practical sets and if they ever discussed saving them, what it was like working with his hero Dick Van Dyke, why they had to shoot the animation/live-action sequence first, what he was nervous to film before shooting began and why, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Mary Poppins Returns is the follow-up to the 1964 classic that sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, and David Warner.

Check out what Rob Marshall had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Rob Marshall:

How did they design the incredible practical sets?

Have they ever considered saving the sets?

Did he alter anything for the Blu-ray?

What is he excited for people to see on the Blu-ray?

What was it like calling Dick Van Dyke to work on the film?

Did they ever debate putting Van Dyke in the film more than his scene in the 3 rd act?

How it was really Dick Van Dyke dancing in the film.

What was he most nervous to get right in the film?

Why they had to shoot the animation/live-action sequence first.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mary Poppins Returns: