‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Over 50 Things to Know about the Family Musical Adventure

Even if you’ve never seen or read Mary Poppins, you know Mary Poppins (unless you’re Yondu). The magical nanny famously came to the screen back in 1964 played by Julie Andrews and co-starring Dick Van Dyke as Bert, the lovable chimney sweep. Mary Poppins arrived to help the Banks family, and that’s also what brings her back in Rob Marshall’s upcoming sequel, Mary Poppins Returns. The Banks children have grown up and had children of their own, but Mary Poppins is the same unforgettable character, albeit played by Emily Blunt this time around. Through her stern-yet-kind demeanor and ability to bring magic with her wherever she goes, Mary Poppins must once again bring some light back into the world of the Banks family.

In April 2017, a group of movie reporters and I visited the set of Mary Poppins Returns in London. While we were there, we spoke to Emily Blunt, co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Marc Platt, and production designer John Myhre. Here are 53 things we learned during our visit to the set. Also, click here to see the new trailer.