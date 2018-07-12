First ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Trailer Reveals Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie as Royal Rivals

0

Focus Features has released the first trailer for the upcoming period drama Mary Queen of Scots. The film hails from acclaimed artist Josie Rourke directing a script by former House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon, and stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as the titular Mary Stuart, the Queen of France who, at the age of 18, defied pressure to remarry following her husband’s death and instead returned to her native Scotland to reclaim her throne. But she comes up against Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), who rules over both England and Scotland, and the two fiercely independent women in a male-dominated world engage in a battle for the throne.

Casting is key in a story like this, and both Ronan and Robbie look absolutely perfect in their roles as two resolute and warring queens. There appears to be plenty or battling, steamy romances, and the kind of wigged drama you would expect from a period piece such as this, and yet, there’s also a touch of something special and dynamic about this production. High hopes for this one!

Check out the Mary Queen of Scots trailer below. Based on the John Guy book of the same name, the film also stars Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce. Mary Queen of Scots opens in limited release on December 7th.