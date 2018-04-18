Paramount Developing a ‘M.A.S.K.’ Film Franchise with F. Gary Gray Directing

0

Every other 80s toy has its own film franchise, so why not M.A.S.K.? After all, it’s also spun off its own video game and animated series, so why not a live-action follow-up? And not just any live-action movie, but an entire film franchise devoted to it. As Deadline reports today, Paramount is ready to move forward with that idea, putting director F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton) at the helm to develop and direct it.

For those who weren’t kids in the 80s, M.A.S.K. stands for the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, led by Matt Trakker, tasked with defeating the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem, of course). Paramount’s film, based on the Kenner toy, will also be produced by Hasbro as well as by Gray. And according to Deadline, “They will move quickly to set a writer to hatch a contemporary subculture movie with a youth empowerment angle.”

Just like everything else being rebooted these days, the key for these studios is finding some old IP that people recognize, and doing something more contemporary with it. How much it will actually resemble the original franchise who can say, but it’s all part of this wave of nostalgia-plays that know the only way to break through the noise of so many movies and TV shows these days is to get people drunk on ‘member berries.

