David S. Goyer in Talks to Direct ‘Masters of the Universe’

The Masters of the Universe movie has a new director. Again. Sony Pictures’ reboot/adaptation of the famous Mattel toy line/animated series/live-action movie has been in the works for years, and a number of filmmakers have come and gone. When the project was at Warner Bros. back in 2009, Kung Fu Panda director John Stevenson was at the helm. Then in 2012, G.I. Joe: Retaliation filmmaker Jon M. Chu boarded the project, only to back out a year later. McG was the most recent director attached before falling off this past April, but now it sounds like the project may finally be moving forward with none other than David S. Goyer.

The Wrap reports that the Batman Begins and Man of Steel screenwriter is in talks to direct the Masters of the Universe movie after rewriting the script. Sony recently set a December 18, 2019 release date for the project, signaling a desire to finally get this off the ground. The premise revolves around the conflict between He-Man and the evil Skeletor on the planet Eternia, offering up plenty of possibility for a colorful fantasy/sci-fi epic.

While Goyer is best known for his screenwriting work on films like Blade, Blade II, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, he’s also got experience directing movies like Blade: Trinity and the 2009 horror pic The Unborn, as well as episodes of the TV shows he created and ran: Da Vinci’s Demons and Flashforward.

Goyer is actually one of the originators of the entire DCEU, as Man of Steel was his idea in the first place, which he pitched to Christopher Nolan while the two were writing The Dark Knight Rises. Goyer wrote the initial screenplay for the follow-up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but director Zack Snyder subsequently brought in Chris Terrio to do further work on the script (and to write Justice League), and Goyer somewhat stepped back from the DCEU until earlier this year, when it was announced that he’d be co-writing the upcoming Green Lantern Corps.

2009’s The Unborn was the last time Goyer was behind the camera on a feature film, but clearly Sony liked his take on the Masters of the Universe material. It’ll be interesting to see if this one sticks, or if Goyer becomes the next in the long line of filmmakers who have come and gone from this long-developing adaptation. The release date is a vote of confidence, so this could very well actually happen.