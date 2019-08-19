Kevin Smith Spearheads ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Anime for Netflix

0

Power-Con fans in attendance felt the power of Masters of the Universe this weekend. Kevin Smith surprised audience members at the annual He-Man and She-Ra convention to share news of his new Netflix anime series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over-35-year-old global franchise is an animated series that will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic ‘80s era, picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago. The series is being produced by Mattel Television with Rob David, VP of Mattel TV and author of “He-Man: The Eternity War”, serving as an executive producer on the series. Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The limited series will be written by Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) as writers. Animation for the series is being done by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania).

Here’s what Smith had to say:

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Rob David followed up, saying:

“Masters of the Universe has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within. Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a Masters superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”

John Derderian, head of anime content for Netflix, also said: