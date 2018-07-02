Matt Damon, John Krasinski Reteam for Marc Rich Biopic ‘The King of Oil’ at Universal

0

After working together on Gus Van Sant‘s fracking drama Promised Land, Matt Damon and John Krasinski are re-teaming for The King of Oil, which will chronicle the true story of disgraced billionaire businessman Marc Rich.

Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse will adapt Daniel Ammann‘s biography The King of Oil: The Secret Lives of Marc Rich, which Universal optioned on behalf of Krasinski’s company Sunday Night Productions. At this point, Krasinski is simply attached to produce alongside his Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger, as well as Vincent Sieber and Uri Singer, the latter of whom first optioned the book before partnering with Sunday Night. Executive producers include Steve Gordon, Greg Moss and Daniel Turcan.

Krasinski is a hot commodity coming off of A Quiet Place, though it’s Damon who is in talks to play Rich, and the script will be developed as a starring vehicle for the Oscar winner. Damon is coming off a rough fall that saw both Suburbicon and Downsizing fail to entice critics or audiences, but The King of Oil seemingly offers a much stronger role for the Boston-born actor.

Rich was a powerful and uber-wealthy oil and commodities trader who founded Glencore before being indicted in 1983 on 65 criminal counts, including tax evasion. He was never made to answer for his crimes — though he did receive a controversial pardon from President Bill Clinton on his last day in office — and died in 2013 at age 78 after living abroad for many years.