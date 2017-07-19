Matt Damon to Team with ‘The Dark Tower’ Director Nikolaj Arcel on Robert F. Kennedy Biopic

0

One of Matt Damon‘s long-time passion projects may finally be coming together. Warner Bros. has recruited The Dark Tower director Nikolaj Arcel to tackle their Damon-led Robert F. Kennedy biopic, RFK, just weeks before the director’s highly anticipated Stephen King adaptation is set to hit theaters.

Per The Tracking Board, Arcel also penned the script with Felipe Marino (The Hallow) and Rasmus Heisterberg, who co-wrote the screenplays for a number of Arcel’s Swedish films. Damon will produce alongside Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne) and Drew Vinton (Promised Land). The plan is for the film to kick off production next year.

Damon has been attached to RFK since 2010, when the film was set up at New Regency with Garry Ross directing and Steven Knight scripting. That version of the project fell apart, but Damon has continued to express his interest in the role in the years since. In 2014, the actor told CNBC:

“If they could figure out a way to do Bobby Kennedy, I would love to do that. I just love that guy, and the incredible things he was saying at the end of his life. he’s a really interesting figure but it’s just so hard to do those biopics without them being cumbersome. it’s very difficult to [put his story] into two hours.”

RFK was the younger brother of John F. Kennedy, and a celebrated lawyer and politician in his own right. He served as the U.S. Attorney General under both Presidents Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. An advocate for the civil rights movement and a force against organized crime, RFK went on to become a New York senator and was in the midst of a presidential campaign when he was assassinated.

He’s a beloved political icon and a figure who’s long overdue for the biopic treatment, and the role could be the project to finally earn Damon that Best Actor Oscar.