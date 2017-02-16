Matt Damon on Why He Made ‘The Great Wall’ and His Role in ‘Ocean’s 8’

0

With director Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall opening this weekend in North America, I recently sat down with Matt Damon to talk about making the film. During the interview, Damon revealed why he wanted to make the film, getting to work with such a great worldwide crew, why he ended up not directing Manchester by the Sea and if it had to do with Ben Affleck’s Batman film, what kind of role he has in Gary Ross’ Oceans 8, and how excited he was when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

If you’re not familiar with The Great Wall, the film tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on one of the world’s most iconic structure. It’s the first English-language production for Yimou and it’s the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Pedro Pascal, Jing Tian, Willem Dafoe, Hanyu Zhang, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Kenny Lin, Junkai Wang, Zheng Kai, Cheney Chen, Xuan Huang, and Andy Lau.

Check out what Matt Damon had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the recent Great Wall trailer and some images.

Matt Damon: