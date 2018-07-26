Matt Groening on His New Animated Netflix Fantasy Series ‘Disenchantment’

0

One of the many shows being promoted at this year’s Comic-Con was the adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment, streaming on Netflix starting August 17th. Created by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, the show is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where viewers will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. The animation is done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

Shortly before his Comic-Con panel, I got to sit down with Matt Groening for an exclusive interview. He talked about the creative freedom he has at Netflix, what the series is about, how they’re still working on the second set of ten episodes, how there are jokes you might not get the first time, which writers they brought in, how “The very first thing you see, that’s staring you in the face, will give you a clue about the entire nature of what you’re watching,” and so much more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Click here to watch the latest trailer.

Matt Groening: