Matt Groening’s New Netflix Series ‘Disenchantment’ Follows a “Hard-Drinking” Princess

Disenchantment, an adult animated comedy fantasy series from the mind of The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening will be coming to Netflix next year. The news came out of left field via press release earlier today announcing what’s possibly a third mega animation franchise for the veteran writer/producer. And if you’re a fan of Groening’s previous work–and that of the fantastic cast he’s worked with over the years–you’re going to want to put Disenchantment on your radar.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

Disenchantment will premiere on Netflix ten episodes at a time, starting in 2018, and is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers.

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

Here’s what Groening had to say about the project:

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, had this to say: