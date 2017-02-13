Movie Talk: Matt Reeves in Talks to Direct ‘The Batman’; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Featurette

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 13th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Matt Reeves in negotiations to direct The Batman

Behind the scenes video plus concept art; confirms Tom Holland’s Spidey w/ Chris Pratt in Infinity War

Box Office Report

Will Smith drops out of Dumbo

Universal sets the Coen Brothers to write Scarface remake, Peter Berg and Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie in talks to direct

Michael Douglas will return as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Last Starfighter Reboot