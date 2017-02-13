Movie Talk: Matt Reeves in Talks to Direct ‘The Batman’; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Featurette

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 13th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Matt Reeves in negotiations to direct The Batman
- Behind the scenes video plus concept art; confirms Tom Holland’s Spidey w/ Chris Pratt in Infinity War
- Box Office Report
- Will Smith drops out of Dumbo
- Universal sets the Coen Brothers to write Scarface remake, Peter Berg and Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie in talks to direct
- Michael Douglas will return as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp
- The Last Starfighter Reboot
- Infinity War Characters