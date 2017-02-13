More Collider
Movie Talk: Matt Reeves in Talks to Direct ‘The Batman’; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Featurette

by      February 13, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 13th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Matt Reeves in negotiations to direct The Batman
  • Behind the scenes video plus concept art; confirms Tom Holland’s Spidey w/ Chris Pratt in Infinity War
  • Box Office Report
  • Will Smith drops out of Dumbo
  • Universal sets the Coen Brothers to write Scarface remake, Peter Berg and Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie in talks to direct
  • Infinity War Characters
