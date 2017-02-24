More Collider
Movie Talk: Matt Reeves to Direct ‘The Batman;’ ‘Nightwing’ Movie in the Works

by      February 24, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 24th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joe Carnahan wrote an R-rated Uncharted script
  • Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen to star in comedy Flarsky
  • First trailer released for Their Finest starring Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin
  • Mail Bag
