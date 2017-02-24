Movie Talk: Matt Reeves to Direct ‘The Batman;’ ‘Nightwing’ Movie in the Works

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 24th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Matt Reeves officially directing The Batman
- Nightwing movie in the works with LEGO Batman director
- Joe Carnahan wrote an R-rated Uncharted script
- Beauty and the Beast tracking for $120 million opening
- New character posters released for Power Rangers
- Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen to star in comedy Flarsky
- First trailer released for Their Finest starring Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin
- Mail Bag