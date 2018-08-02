Movie Talk: Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Not Be an Origin Story

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- Matt Reeves confirms to Slash Film that The Batman will not be based on the Batman: Year One comic.
- Deadline reports that Alex Essoe, Zahn McClarnon, and Carl Lumbly have been cast and are joining Rebecca Ferguson in the feature film adaptation of Doctor Sleep.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that The Equalizer 2 franchise writer Richard Wenk has been hired by Sony to write a Kraven the Hunter feature film.
- Deadline is reporting that Fox is poised to win a bidding war fo the rights to the Daily Beast’s article about the McDonald’s Monopoly scam. Matt Damon is set to star with Ben Affleck directing the film.
- Annapurna Pictures released a new trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins based on the novel by James Baldwin.
