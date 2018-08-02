Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Not Be an Origin Story

by      August 2, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Matt Reeves confirms to Slash Film that The Batman will not be based on the Batman: Year One comic.
  • Deadline reports that Alex Essoe, Zahn McClarnon, and Carl Lumbly have been cast and are joining Rebecca Ferguson in the feature film adaptation of Doctor Sleep.
  • Deadline is reporting that Fox is poised to win a bidding war fo the rights to the Daily Beast’s article about the McDonald’s Monopoly scam. Matt Damon is set to star with Ben Affleck directing the film.
  • Annapurna Pictures released a new trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins based on the novel by James Baldwin.
  • Twitter Questions
project-greenlight-matt-damon-ben-affleck

Image via HBO

