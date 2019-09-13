‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves to Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Way Station’ for Netflix

0

Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner are set to produce a feature adaptation of Clifford D. Simak‘s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel Way Station for Netflix, Collider has confirmed.

Way Station follows Enoch Wallace, who has spent more than 100 years as the keeper of a Way Station on Earth for intergalactic alien travelers as they pass through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race.

Reeves will produce with his 6th & Idaho partners Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, as well as Adam Massey and Lincoln Stalmaster. The producers are currently seeking a writer to craft a large-scale sci-fi thriller — a genre that Netflix hasn’t exactly fared well with between The Cloverfield Paradox, Mute, TAU, Extinction, ARQ and Rim of the World. Hopefully, Way Station comes together well under Reeves and breaks that streak.

6th & Idaho has a first-look producing deal at Netflix, and Way Station will fall under that pact. The company is developing several projects at the streaming service, including Andy Serkis‘ adaptation of George Orwell‘s Animal Farm. Meanwhile, Reeves is also an executive producer on the upcoming Amazon series Tales from the Loop starring Rebecca Hall.

Reeves is currently preparing to direct The Batman, with Robert Pattinson set to star, and half of Hollywood angling to play villains like Catwoman, Penguin and the Riddler, not to mention Commissioner Gordon and Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred. Expect those decisions to be made before Halloween, as production is slated to start at the top of 2020. Warner Bros. will release The Batman on June 25, 2021.

Reeves is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment, and the Way Station news was first reported by Deadline.