Matt Smith to Play Charles Manson for ‘American Psycho’ Director Mary Harron

If American Horror Story and Tarantino are any indications, it looks like Charles Manson is about to have a pop culture moment. The latest project to join the fray is Charlie Says, a new feature from American Psycho director Mary Harron, which is set to star Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith as the infamous cult leader who spurred his followers on to horrific crimes.

THR reports Charlie Says will focus on the three women who were sentenced to death for their role in the grisly Manson Murders and the transformations they faced when that sentence was reduced to life in prison. The Bad Batch star Suki Waterhouse is also set to star alongside Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Merritt Wever (Godless) Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), Marianne Rendon (Gemini), and Kaylie Carter (Rings). The story will center on the three young women (Murray, Young, and Rendon) sentenced to death after the murder trial. Ultimately, the three were sentenced to life imprisonment after the death penalty was lifted and a young grad student, Karlene Faith (Wever) was tasked with teaching them.

Charlie Says will reunite Harron with her American Psycho writing partner Guinevere Turner, who adapts from Ed Sanders’ 1971 best-selling book “The Family”, as well as Karlene Faith’s The Long Prison Journey of Leslie Van Houten.

Harron told THR,

“Guinevere Turner’s script brings a fresh and unique perspective to the infamous story of the Manson murders and we have now found the perfect cast to bring it to life.”

Roxwell Films’ Jeremy M. Rosen (Dog Eat Dog) and Kevin Shulman (I Am Fear) will produce Charlie Says, with Dana Guerin, Michael Guerin, David Hillary and Ed Sanders serving as executive producers. The film is expected to shoot in L.A. this spring and will get in front of buyers later this month in Berlin.