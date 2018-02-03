Matthew Lillard, Director Rick Rosenthal and Writer Nick Morton on Their Pilot ‘Halfway There’

0

In the last few years, Sundance has moved beyond just showing feature films and documentaries with the Festival making huge strides towards embracing television, short-form series, and even VR installations. In the ever-changing landscape of entertainment, Sundance has tried to be a step ahead of the curve and it’s one of the reasons the Festival is the place to be every January.

This year, Sundance launched the Indie Episodic program, which put its emphasis on independent perspectives and innovative storytelling told in multiple installments. One of the shows that premiered in the category was Halfway There. Starring Matthew Lillard as a recovering addict that runs a sober living facility teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, the show weaves in an interesting group of characters, including Blythe Danner, who plays Lillard’s mother and who has her own addictions to overcome. Directed by Rick Rosenthal and written by Nick Morton, Halfway There also stars Esai Morales, Sarah Shahi, Nishi Munshi, Paige Hurd, Matt O’Leary, Sheaun McKinney, and Jane Stephens Rosenthal.

Shortly after seeing the pilot I got to sit down with Matthew Lillard, Rick Rosenthal and Nick Morton at the Collider Sundance Studio. They talked about how the show came together, how they got financing, memorable moments from filming, how they decided to premiere at Sundance, if the intention was always to make the show thirty minutes, and a lot more. In addition, Rick Rosenthal shared an awesome story about how he landed the job directing Halloween 2 and Matthew Lillard shared a great story about how he got his SAG card. Both are really worth hearing and they’re towards the end of the interview.

Matthew Lillard, Rick Rosenthal and Nick Morton:

How did the project come together?

Was it tough to get financing?

Was it always the intention to make the show 30 minutes?

When did they think about premiering at Sundance?

They share memorable moments from filming.

Rick Rosenthal talks about how it was the noisiest set he’s ever been on.

How the pilot ends on a cliffhanger.

Rick Rosenthal talks about how he landed the job directing Halloween 2.

Matthew Lillard reveals how he got his SAG card (it’s a great story).

Nick Morton talks about how he got into Hollywood.

