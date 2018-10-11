Matthew McConaughey to Star in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Toff Guys’ with Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale

0

After directing the spectacle of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, Guy Ritchie is going back to his roots with Toff Guys, which will be something more in the vein of (one of my favorite films of all time) Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. I know that most people who saw Snatch first usually prefer it to Lock, Stock, but essentially, it comes down to whichever movie introduced you to Ritchie’s now trademark kinetic filmmaking and gritty storylines that manage to be the right combination of charming and violent. And now, get ready for more.

With Toff Guys, Ritchie will be returning to that mode of storytelling, with a film that will “will explore the collision between old money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming. Ritchie’s signature visual cocktail will be served with an abundance of fun.”

In addition to directing, Ritchie also wrote the script alongside Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, and now we know who will star: Matthew McConaughey. Will he be affecting a Pikey accent like Brad Pitt in Snatch? Unlikely. As we reported in May, the film focuses on “a very English drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.” Going to guess that McConaughey is indeed playing one of the latter.

McConaughey will also be joined by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, as well as Kate Beckinsale for what’s shaping up to be (unsurprisingly) a star-studded cast. Toff Guys is set to start shooting in England this fall, and in the meantime, the busy McConaughey can be seen in the upcoming Serenity with Anne Hathaway and Diane Lane, as well as Harmony Korine’s,The Beach Bum.