Matthew Rhys Tapped to Lead HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Limited Series

In today’s news that you definitely need to text your dad immediately, The Americans star Matthew Rhys has been cast as the lead of HBO’s Perry Mason limited series. A remake of the long-running legal drama starring Raymond Burr, HBO’s update will serve as an origin story of sorts for the title defense attorney as he navigates 1930s Los Angeles as a private investigator. The character is also reportedly “haunted by his wartime experiences in France and is suffering the effects of a broken marriage,” so this will all be a ton of fun.

The remake—which is scheduled to go into production as soon as the network lands a director—is written and executive-produced by Rolin Jones (The Exorcist) and Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld), who will also serve as showrunner. Robert Downey Jr. is also onboard as producer. The Avengers: Infinity War star was originally slated to take on the lead role in the project himself back in 2016 when True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was still writing the project, but Downey Jr.’s film commitments and Pizzolatto’s renewed focus on True Detective season 3 led the network to Rhys’ door.

Rhys is coming straight off his first Emmy win for season 6 of The Americans, which marked the end for FX’s critically acclaimed spy drama.

