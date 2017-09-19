Heroes: Matthew Vaughn Shares His Idea for a ‘Superman’ Movie

Welcome to the 166th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Monday September 18, 2017:
- Matthew Vaughn shares his take on what could be a new Superman movie! Could this be his next film?
- Director Chris McKay talks Nightwing being a practical set filled with real stunts!
- Minor Mutations:
- Logan sent out by Fox for awards push.
- Darren Aronofsky would have cast Joaquin Phoenix in his Batman: Year One film.
- Jessica Chastain has Christine Boylan writing Painkiller Jane script.
- JSA might be in the Legends of Tomorrow crossover; picture of Sandman mask teased.
- Season 4 The Flash costume revealed, with a lighter tone hinted at overall.
- Jessica Jones Season 2 has wrapped shooting.
- David Harbour in our first look as Hellboy
- Director and cast announce New Mutants wrapped shooting on Instagram