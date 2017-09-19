Heroes: Matthew Vaughn Shares His Idea for a ‘Superman’ Movie

0

Welcome to the 166th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Monday September 18, 2017:

Matthew Vaughn shares his take on what could be a new Superman movie! Could this be his next film?

Director Chris McKay talks Nightwing being a practical set filled with real stunts!

Minor Mutations: