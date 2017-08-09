Max Greenfield on How Chemistry Really Works When Landing a Role

0

With The Glass Castle opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Max Greenfield for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how projects like this are rare, balancing fact and fiction when you’re telling a true story but also making a movie, what it was like working with director Destin Daniel Cretton, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it’s based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls and chronicles the life of a successful New York-based journalist all the way back to her poverty-filled upbringing. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts playing her eccentric parents. Sarah Snook, Robin Bartlett and Ian Armitage also star.

Check out what Max Greenfield had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer.

Max Greenfield: