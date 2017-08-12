Max Landis on ‘Dirk Gently’, What’s Coming in Season 2, and Future Projects

0

One of the shows I’ve recently gotten into is BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Consisting of an eight-episode first season, the wonderfully weird series is adapted by Max Landis from the novels of Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy) and follows the fast-talking, eccentric Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett), who is hired to investigate the case of a murdered millionaire. Dirk’s philosophy hinges on the interconnectedness of all things and, as a result, he believes that he and Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood), a bellhop at the hotel where a body was found, are destined to untangle the mystery together, even though Todd may not be as willing to embrace that notion. The first season also stars Jade Eshete, Miguel Sandoval, Neil Brown Jr., Aaron Douglas, Mpho Koaho, Dustin Milligan, Hannah Marks, and The West Wing‘s Richard Schiff.

With the show now streaming on Hulu and season 2 coming to BBC America this fall, I recently sat down with Max Landis for an extended video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation he talked about making Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency season 1 and how it was exactly what he wanted it to be, what fans can look forward to in season 2, how supportive BBC America has been, what he originally pitched the network on the length of the show, how questions raised in the series will get concrete answers, and so much more. In addition, with Landis also working on a number of feature films, he talked about what’s currently in development for him and how Deeper, starring Bradley Cooper, should be filming this fall and reveals details about the story.

Check out what Max had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some images from the first season of Dirk Gently.

Max Landis: