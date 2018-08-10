Exclusive ‘Maximum Impact’ Trailer Stages an Action-Packed International Crisis

0

Today in things that look like a lot of fun, we’ve got the trailer debut for the new action thriller Maximum Impact. Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak (Romeo Must Die) from a screenplay by Ross LaManna (Rush Hour), the film follows a US Secret Service agent and an agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia, who are forced to team up and put aside their differences in order to prevent an international crisis after the granddaughter of the US Secretary of State is kidnapped in Moscow.

Maximum Impact stars Alexander Nevsky, who will be honored with Action on Film’s 2018 Breakout Action Star Award at the 14th annual Action on Film Festival in Las Vegas later this month, Kelly Hu (X-Men 2), Tom Arnold (True Lies), Danny Trejo (Machete), Alphonso McAuley (Walk of Shame), Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum), William Baldwin (Sliver), and Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight). Maximum Impact arrives in theaters September 28, 2018, and On Demand and Digital Video on October 2, 2018. Get a first look with our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official logline: