Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen Are Together ‘Forever’ in the Amazon Series’ First Trailer

0

There’s a lot of good in the first trailer for Amazon’s new dramedy series Forever. Previously known as the “Untitled Maya Rudolph/Fred Armisen Comedy Series”, you might have guessed that it stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, which is good enough on its own. Then, the trailer does a most excellent job at conveying the fact that June and Oscar are very much made for each other but still find themselves falling into routine and monotony as a married couple, and it does this all without much dialogue to lean on. (That one little dialogue exchange is on brand for Rudolph and Armisen and a nice sample of what’s to come in the full series.) And then there’s the fact that the trailer teases just what sort of insanity happens once they decide to do something about the rut that they’ve fallen into, and that is all very enticing indeed.

From creators Alan Yang (creator/executive producer), Matt Hubbard (creator/executive producer), Tim Sarkes (executive producer), Dave Becky (executive producer), Rudolph (executive producer) and Armisen (executive producer), and also starring Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins and Kym Whitley, Season 1 of Forever premieres Friday, September 14th on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the first trailer for Forever below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Forever: