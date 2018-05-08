First ‘Mayans MC’ Teaser Shows the Club Spreading Death Across the Land

0

It’s been a long road for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans FC. As we reported when it was picked up for a full season by FX, the pilot was reshot with a totally new cast last summer, including swapping out Sons of Anarchy‘s Emilio Rivera with new star JD Pardo. Creator Kurt Sutter also stepped away from directing, and handed those duties over Noberto Barba, and instead just kept his screenwriting credit.

The 10-episodes first season is set to premiere later this fall, though with no exact date as of yet. It will be “set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” according to a press release.

Mayans MC will also star Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta. Check out the first teaser below, which shows the Mayans leaving nothing but death in their wake:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayans MC: