First ‘Mayans MC’ Trailer Reveals the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff

The wait has been long, but it’s finally here. FX has revealed the first full trailer for its Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, Mayans MC, which (though it was picked up for a full season), had its pilot was reshot with a totally new cast last summer, including swapping out Sons of Anarchy alumnus Emilio Rivera with new star JD Pardo. At that time, creator Kurt Sutter also stepped away from directing, and handed those duties over Noberto Barba, and keeping just his screenwriting credit.

The 10-episodes first season is set to premiere September 4th, and will be “set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” according to a press release.

Mayans MC will also star Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta. Check out the first full trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayans MC: