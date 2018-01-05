FX Picks Up Kurt Sutter’s ‘Mayans MC’ to Series, Releases First Image

0

If you were wondering whatever happened to that Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, well, it is indeed still happening. At the TV Critics Press Tour today, FX announced that they have picked up the Kurt Sutter series for a full season. The road has been rough for Mayans MC, though. About six months ago, the pilot was reshot and the cast completely replaced. Emilio Rivera, who was originally set to star (as a connection to Sons of Anarchy), was replaced by JD Pardo. Edward James Olmos has stayed with the series, but other changes have also taken place behind the scenes, with creator Kurt Sutter stepping away from directing the series, and instead keeping just a screenwriter credit. (The pilot was directed by Noberto Barba).

The 10-episodes first season is set to premiere later this year, though with no exact date as of yet. It will be “set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” according to a press release.

Nick Grad, one of the co-Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, said of the series,