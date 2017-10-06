Steven Yeun Unleashes Action Horror Chaos in the First ‘Mayhem’ Trailer

0

Ladies and gents, behold the trailer for one of the most crowd-pleasing, straight-up entertaining action horror movies in recent memory, the aptly-titled Mayhem. Directed by Everly and Knights of Badassdom helmer Joe Lynch, Mayhem stars The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun as Derek Cho, a corporate climber having the worst day of his career when he discovers that the law firm’s building is under quarantine for a dangerous virus that drives the infected to act out their wildest impulses. With chaos unleashed in the office, Derek teams with a former client (Samara Weaving) to claw their way up the corporate food chain and get their justice.

You’re probably thinking that sounds an awful lot like The Belko Experiment, and on paper, it does. But if Lynch’s film is equally cynical, it’s much less sadistic, and the director tees up adrenaline-fuelled action that veers far enough into fantasy, and has a clearcut set of good and bad guys, not to feel misanthropic. Mayhem‘s a whole lot of fun, even as a corporate culture satire, and Yeun revels in the role, serving an excellent reminder why he should be topping casting lists as a Hollywood leading man.

Written by Matias Caruso, Mayhem also stars Steven Brand, Caroline Chikezie, Dallas Roberts, Mark Frost, and Andre Erikson. The film will screen at BeyondFest this weekend and arrives in theaters and on VOD November 10. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayhem: